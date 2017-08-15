2 charged after armed robbery at gas station

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A man and woman were arrested after the armed robbery of a Lancaster County gas station.

Jade Polynone, 33, of Lititz, pointed what appeared to be a handgun at a cashier Monday afternoon when he demanded money from the Citgo station at 825 Lititz Pike in Warwick Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

Police said they received numerous tips identifying Polynone as their suspect about an hour after they released a surveillance photo. He was taken into custody without incident and arraigned on charges of robbery, simple assault, and terroristic threats.

His bail at Lancaster County Prison was set at $250,000 cash.

The pistol turned out to be a BB gun with black tape around the handle, police said.

Robin L. Smith, 52, attempted to hide evidence of the robbery, police said. She shares a home with a Polynone.

She was charged with a count of tampering with evidence and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

