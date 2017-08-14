York councilwoman: ‘We did not legalize marijuana’

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York City councilwoman wants to be clear about the city’s recent decision to decriminalize marijuana.

“Decriminalizing is not the same as legalizing,” said Councilwoman Judy A. Ritter-Dickson as she stood outside her doorstep Monday afternoon. “We did not legalize marijuana. It is still illegal.”

In July, the Council voted 4 to 1 to pass an ordinance that would reduce penalties for those caught with a small amount of marijuana.

Instead of possible arrest or criminal conviction, those found smoking pot in public will be issued a citation and face a $150 fine. Second offenders would be fined $300 and $600 for a third run-in with police.

The new ordinance does not lessen penalties for possessing paraphernalia or carrying more than an ounce of marijuana.

“I can’t speak on what I think is best for another city,” said Ritter-Dickson. “But I know it’s good for York city, I know it’s good for the people.”

The ordinance is expected to go into effect by mid-October.

