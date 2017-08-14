Woman accused of biting someone, striking juvenile in face

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was charged in Carlisle over the weekend with a variety of counts, including robbery and assault.

Police were called around 8 p.m. Saturday to the first block of South Spring Garden Street for a reported domestic violence situation.

Officers found clothes all over the street and determined 30-year-old Tahara Lewis attempted to steal money from a home. She is accused of biting someone and striking a juvenile in the face during an altercation, according to police.

Lewis was charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, disorderly conduct, harassment and simple assault.

