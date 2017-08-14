Solar eclipse pushes back first day for Greencastle-Antrim School District

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHMT) – Students in the Greencastle-Antrim School District have an extra day of summer break thanks to an eclipse.

Monday, Aug. 21, the original start date for the district, is the same day a solar eclipse will occur.

In a statement to parents and guardians on Monday, student safety was noted as the reason the district’s start date was moved to Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Part of the statement reads as follows:

When putting together the school calendar, it is hard to anticipate all of the events that could impact the schedule; therefore, when considering our first day of school, we realized a solar eclipse is to occur on Monday, August 21. The beginning of the eclipse is to occur in our area around 1:15 PM, with maximum coverage of 80% occurring around 2:40 PM, with the end of the eclipse around 4:00 PM. Normal dismissal time for our district begins at 2:25 PM for our middle and high school students and 3:00 PM for our primary and elementary students. Many primary and elementary students will be on the bus until after 4:00 PM, especially on the first day of school. Due to the safety risks associated with viewing the eclipse, it is imperative that students are not outdoors during these hours.

Information regarding the staggered kindergarten start will be sent to parents on the new first day of school.

Jan. 2, 2018 will be a make-up day as a result of the schedule change.

