Reward offered for tips about damage at Steelton laundromat

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton police are fielding tips from the public as they seek the identity of two suspects in a criminal mischief case at a laundromat.

The suspects, a man and a woman, may be responsible for damage to property at Duke’s Laundromat.

The male suspect is described by police as having a sleeve of tattoos on his right arm with additional tattoos on his legs and left arm.

Tips that lead to an arrest could result in a $2,000 reward.

Anyone able to identify the suspects or provide other tips is asked to call Steelton police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.

