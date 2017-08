CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews responded Monday evening to a 2-alarm fire at a home on the West Shore.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Country Club Road in East Pennsboro Township.

As a result of the fire, the American Red Cross is assisting two adults.

No injuries have been reported.

