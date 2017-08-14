Powerball jackpot tops $400 million

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $430 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the prize is the ninth-largest Powerball jackpot on record. A single winning ticket with the cash prize option would be worth $273.4 million.

It’s the fourth time this year that the Powerball jackpot has gone above $400 million.

The jackpot climbed after no tickets for Saturday’s drawing correctly matched the numbers drawn: 20, 24, 26, 35, 49, and the red Powerball 19.

One winning ticket was sold in Illinois for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing. The estimated grand prize is $393 million.

