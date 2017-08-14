Police seek gunman who fired into Lancaster Township home

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find the gunman who fired several shots into a Lancaster Township home earlier this year.

Manheim Township police said the home in the 500 block of North School Lane was occupied by a juvenile female when it was hit by six rounds on the afternoon of April 28.

A witness saw a young man about 17 to 22 years old flee from the backyard area and leave in a light gray crossover-type SUV, possibly a Toyota, that traveled south on North President Avenue. He was described as 6’0″ to 6’2” tall with a thin build and braided hair just above the shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Dierwechter at 717-569-6401 ext. 1438 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or text LANCS and a message to 847411.

Callers do not have to give their names.

