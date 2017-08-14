Police seek answers in theft at Maple Donuts

WHTM Staff Published:
(Springettsbury Township Police Department)

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are working to identify someone following a theft at a donut shop.

The Springettsbury Township Police Department is investigating the theft that occurred at Maple Donuts in the 3400 block of East Market Street on Sunday.

Anyone able to identify the person captured by surveillance cameras is asked to call the department at 717-757-3525.

The investigating officer is also fielding tips via email at Alex.Schrift@Springettsbury.com.

