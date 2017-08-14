Police: Drunk passed out in officer’s car

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was arrested for public drunkenness he passed out in the car of an off-duty Shippensburg officer, police said.

The officer had just finished his shift and stopped at a convenience store on his way home early Sunday. He locked his car but left the windows down slightly.

When he returned to his car, he found 22-year-old Travis McLaughlin of Shippensburg passed out in his passenger seat, police said.

An on-duty officer was called to the store to take McLaughlin into custody.

