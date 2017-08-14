Police: Harrisburg man had $16K in heroin, cocaine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city man was arrested after a raid on his home turned up more than $16,000 in heroin and cocaine as well as illegal weapons, police said.

David M. Washington, 46, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, and firearms offenses.

Police said the Aug. 7 search at 920 North 17th Street uncovered $8,000 in raw heroin, $8,000 in crack and powder cocaine, $300 in various pills, and $30 worth of marijuana.

Officers said they also found seven guns, ammunition, a Taser, handcuffs with keys, drug packaging material, a large number of unused hypodermic needles, and $1,139 cash.

Two of the guns had been reported stolen and one had an obliterated serial number, police said.

Washington is a convicted felon and not allowed to have guns.

He was jailed in Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 cash bail.

