Police: Drunken driver led officers on chase

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a Reading man’s blood-alcohol content was twice the legal limit when he led officers on a pursuit in Lancaster County.

City police said they tried to pull over a Chevrolet Tahoe in the 300 block of South Broad Street for an equipment violation late Sunday, but the driver later identified as 30-year-old Miguel A. Pagan refused to stop.

Officers pursued Pagan to East Lampeter Township and used spike strips to end the chase. A pipe with marijuana residue was found inside the vehicle, police said.

A passenger jumped from the Chevy near South Broad and East King streets. A second passenger was still inside the vehicle when Pagan was stopped.

Police said Pagan was found to have a BAC of .165 percent. He was charged with fleeing and eluding, DUI, driving with a suspended license, recklessly endangerment, and related charges.

