Palmyra man arrested amid Charlottesville violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania man was arrested in Charlottesville, Virginia as white nationalists clashed with counter-protesters.

Ian Hoffman, 29, of Palmyra, was being held in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on assault and battery charges, a jail spokeswoman confirmed.

Hoffman was arrested Saturday during a rally. Details were not available.

The rally was sparked by Charlottesville’s plan to remove a Confederate statue from a local park. Neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members who attended were met with hundreds of counter-protesters, which led to street brawls and violent clashes.

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, is accused of driving into a group of people who were protesting the rally, killing a woman and injuring several others. He is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count related to leaving the scene.

