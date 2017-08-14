Midstate schools make list of state’s best

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The school ranking and review website Niche has released its 2018 list of the best public high schools in Pennsylvania.

Eight high schools in the Midstate landed in the top 75.

Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality and more.

Hershey High School received the highest ranking among local schools. The Dauphin County school was ranked 24th in the state and the 13th best public high school for college prep.

In Lancaster County, Manheim Township High School ranked 48th. The school received A grades in academics, sports and college prep. Hempfield High School ranked 69th, receiving A grades in teachers, food and administration. Lampeter-Strasburg High School ranked 70th, receiving A grades in academics, teachers, health and safety.

In York County, Central York High School ranked 53rd, with A grades in teachers, sports, food, clubs and activities, as well as resources and facilities. York Suburban High School ranked 55th, with 94 percent reading proficiency and 87 percent math proficiency. Dallastown Area Senior High School ranked 75th, receiving A grades in teachers, sports, administration, clubs and activities.

In Cumberland County, Cumberland Valley High School ranked 63rd, receiving A grades in academics, food, sports, clubs and activities.

