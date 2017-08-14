Man wanted for armed robbery at gas station

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A man made off with cash after displaying a gun late Monday afternoon at a Lancaster County gas station, according to police.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department released a surveillance photo of the suspect in the robbery that happened in the 800 block of Lititz Pike in Warwick Township.

According to police, the suspect displayed a gun and fled with cash shortly before 5 p.m.

Anyone able to identify the suspect should call the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at 717-664-1180. Tips can also be emailed to Det. Theresa Stauffer at StauffeT@nlcrpd.org.

