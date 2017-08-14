Man pleads guilty to raping, beating woman in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has admitted in court that he raped and beat a woman in Lancaster three years ago.

Robert R. Pitt, 20, pleaded guilty Friday in Lancaster County Court to felony counts of rape, robbery, and related charges. He will be sentenced after a background check.

His case had been scheduled for trial Monday.

The district attorney’s office said Pitt was a week short of his 18th birthday when he targeted a woman he did not know and took her cellphone when she tried to call for help. She eventually broke free and was taken to a hospital.

Prosecutors said Pitt was a prison inmate last year when his DNA profile matched evidence from the August 2014 attack in the 400 block of South Duke Street.

He was charged as an adult.

