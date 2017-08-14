Man jailed for child sex abuse charged with crimes against 2 others

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A prison inmate serving time for sexually abusing a child has been charged with the abuse of two other children.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office says 44-year-old Brian T. Morningstar sexually abused two boys between 2011 and 2013, when he lived in Elizabethtown.

Prosecutors say the boys were ages 3 and 7 when the abuse began. The boys told a relative about the abuse, and the relative contacted police last year.

Morningstar was sentenced in 2014 to 8 to 20 years for the sexual abuse of a girl.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.