Loose cattle herd causes 3 more crashes

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Two drivers were injured Monday morning when they struck a cow from the same loose herd blamed for a Sunday morning crash that injured two other people.

West Earl Township police said three vehicles struck the loose cow on Route 222 near the North Farmersville Road overpass around 3 a.m.

The first driver hit the loose cow in the northbound lanes, and two others then struck the cow that was still on the roadway. The third car overturned.

Joshua Lynn, of Gilbertsville, and Joy Flicker of Blandon were transported to Lancaster General Hospital by ambulance for injuries they sustained in the crashed.

All three vehicles were towed from the scene.

On Sunday, a 22-year-old East Earl man struck three cows from the same loose herd while driving on a fog-covered Frysville Road in Ephrata Township. A 22-year-old Greencastle woman in the car was seriously injured. Both were taken to a hospital.

Ephrata police said the herd of 150 cattle broke free Saturday night. About 20 cows were still on the loose as of Sunday.

