Local officials introduced to new tool to fight blight

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Officials in Middletown were introduced to a new tool in the fight against blight on Monday.

SecureView ClearBoarding is a material, made out of recycled polycarbonate, which can replaced plywood in boarding up vacant homes.

SecureView is designed to look like a regular window, but is durable enough to secure a vacant home.

Designers say, standard plywood invites crime and reduces the value of a home by 27 percent.

“The best part of it is, it doesn’t look vacant. It looks like any other property on the street,” said SecureView founder and chairman Robert Klein. ” It’s clear, it looks like glass, it feels like glass. You’re not advertising to the world that the property is vacant.”

The upgrade from plywood to SecureView does come with a price. SecureView costs about twice as much as standard plywood.

“The way I look at it, it costs more, but it’s less expensive,” said Klein. “With plywood, you’re going to reboard that property at least three times during the vacancy. Because, it rots in the wintertime. This, you put it on once and you can forget about it.”

Officials in Middletown said a decision on whether to require contractors to use SecureView when boarding up a vacant home has not yet been made.

