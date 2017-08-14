Lightning strike delays start of Shippensburg high school

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Shippensburg Area Senior High School students will get a few extra days of summer.

Classes scheduled to begin Thursday have been delayed until Monday. Engineers believe lightning struck the school during a severe thunderstorm.

Tenth-grader Grace Daihl was in the building Monday to do some before-school prep.

“A lot of people were posting, ‘Woo hoo, we don’t have to go back ’til the 21st,’ and it’s funny because all the middle schoolers were jealous,” she said. “We heard that the computers got fried by a lightning strike.”

Your chance of getting hit by lightning is 1 in 700,000, according to National Geographic. But lightning strikes the ground 8 million times a day worldwide, according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory.

Engineers believe the bolt hit Shippensburg on Aug. 4.

“I probably can’t say what I wanted to say on camera, but it was not good,” said Joe Wachter, the director of facilities and operations.

The strike fried the school’s electrical system, leaving 75 percent of the building without power.

“We didn’t feel that we could safely bring back students into school this week and make sure every system was up and operating efficiently,” Wachter said.

Elementary and middle school students still start Thursday. High School orientation is moved from Tuesday to Thursday.

“Worst case scenario is we don’t have computers, smart boards,” Wachter said. “We might have to go to chalkboards and paper.”

Engineers start the reboot Tuesday, while Grace has a few extra days of fun.

“I think Friday I’m going to Hersheypark to get the last bit of summer,” she said.

