Hershey man arrested for armed robbery, police chase

Shaqwan Miles (submitted)

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Hershey man is accused of robbing someone at gunpoint and leading police on a chase in Swatara Township.

Shaqwan Miles, 19, is charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and numerous summary offenses.

Steelton police said after a cell phone was stolen at gunpoint Sunday afternoon, they tracked the phone to an area in Chambers Hill and asked Swatara Township police for help. Swatara police attempted to pull over a suspect vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

Miles eventually crashed into a pole and was arrested as he tried to run away. The vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen, police said.

Miles was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $30,000 cash bail.

