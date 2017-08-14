Harrisburg police searching for gas station robber

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for the person who robbed a Harrisburg gas station at gunpoint over the weekend.

The robber was wearing a black mask when he pointed a handgun at a clerk and demanded all the money from the Gulf station in the 1900 block of Herr Street, police said.

The crime Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with a tip is asked to call police at 717-255-7299.

