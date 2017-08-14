Firefighters move into new Palmyra station

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – The doors have officially opened at Citizens Fire Company.

“We’re so excited,” Lt. Ben Spencer said.

The $4.5 million firefighting facility has new additions that include LED lighting and cost efficient heating and cooling. Firefighters say the savings will allow them to better use their money toward protecting residents.

North Londonderry Township, Palmyra Borough, and donations from many residents helped make the dream a reality for the 45-person volunteer fire company. Firefighters said the new building was much needed.

“The other building was over 100 years old and would have cost a lot to renovate,” Spencer said. “Our money was best spent building a new station so we could look forward to the next 100 years.”

Construction has been going on for more than a year. The building was set to open in May, but a sinkhole delayed progress. The hole has been repaired and the final landscaping touches are finishing up now.

The men and woman are happy to move into their new home.

“We’re unpacking boxes and finding homes for stuff,” Spencer said. “We’re excited to get to work.”

The whole community is invited to a grand opening to get a tour, meet firefighters, and learn fire prevention tips. The event is Oct. 8 from 1-5 p.m. The new station is at 325 South Railroad Street.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.