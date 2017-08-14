Domestic violence court launched in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A new court in Lancaster County is expected to save lives.

“We will resolve cases much sooner in the process than we otherwise would,” District Attorney Craig Stedman said.

Lancaster County has established a domestic violence court, a specialized court designed to increase efficiency and provide safety for victims.

“What’s important, particularly in domestic violence cases, is making sure it doesn’t happen again,” Stedman said.

The court will take place every other Thursday in the county courthouse. Stedman told ABC27 News a team of prosecutors and defense attorneys will be at one spot, saving time and money.

“It costs a lot for the government to keep running these cases,” he said.

Stedman said with the new format, those who are accused will get in front of a judge quicker. He said it’s possible that some cases will be solved in a month, which will decrease the chances that victims will decide to drop charges.

“More than any other case, you’ll see suddenly the victim as time goes on less interested in cooperating,” he said.

Tara Wikihian, a staff attorney at Domestic Violence Legal Services, added that it’s also the time when protection from abuse orders are filed. PFAs are often criticized for not doing enough to protect victims.

Wikihian said the court could save lives.

“I think it’s a really big win,” she said.

It’s estimated that 500 to 600 cases could be heard in the new court.

