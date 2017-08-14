Cumberland Valley: No outdoor recess during eclipse

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumberland Valley School District will keep students indoors for afternoon recess during next week’s partial solar eclipse.

In a letter to parents, school administrators said the decision was made after consulting with the district physician.

“While we recognize that the opportunity to view an eclipse is a rare occurrence, our number one priority is the health, safety, and well being of our students and staff,” the letter states. “There are possible hazards associated with exposure to potentially harmful rays during the partial eclipse.”

NASA says the only safe way to look directly at the partially eclipsed sun is through special-purpose solar filters, such as “eclipse glasses” or hand-held solar viewers. Homemade filters or ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe.

The school district said it will educate students on proper safety protocols when walking to and from classes, and when boarding the buses to depart school.

The partial eclipse on Aug. 21 will be viewable in central Pennsylvania between approximately 1-4 p.m.

