Costumed thieves stole from Walmart, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three suspects dressed as animals are charged with stealing from a Dauphin County Walmart over the weekend.

The Swatara Township Police Department was called to the Walmart on Grayson Road Saturday afternoon for a report that three people put merchandise into a duffle bag.

According to police, Lamar Wall was dressed as a bull, Dangelo Manns was dressed as a werewolf and Jahsahn Dickson was dressed as a gorilla.

The merchandise involved was valued at over $560.

All three suspects were charged with retail theft and criminal conspiracy.

Manns and Dickson were also charged with flight to avoid apprehension.

