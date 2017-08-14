Clouds increase today, heat builds this week

After a pleasant day on Sunday, today will start off similarly. Expect sunshine early with increasing clouds this afternoon. Some showers will work their way toward Central PA by this evening with more coming tonight. Highs today will be kept in check — the lower 80s — thanks to that increasing cloud cover. An area of low pressure will scoot just south of PA tonight bringing those scattered showers with it. Tonight’s lows will be in the upper 60s with slightly more humid air in place. Tomorrow and Wednesday bring an increase to the heat and humidity and it will finally start to feel more like August. While there could be a stray t-storm each afternoon, the chances seem very slim. Both days look fairly dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s under hazy sunshine and sticky humidity.

The best chance for storms this week will come Thursday and Friday as a cold front works its way across the Commonwealth. Thursday and Friday will have highs in the upper 80s and some locations could approach 90 degrees both afternoons! After Friday’s storms, model guidance seems to indicate some relief by next weekend. Another dry weekend will be nice, considering summer is winding down and kids will be back to school very soon. Enjoy the week and enjoy the heat! Plenty of pool time ahead!