CAT bans smoking at downtown Harrisburg center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Capital Area Transit has banned smoking at its downtown Harrisburg Transit Center at Second and Market streets.

The ban went into effect Monday and prohibits smoking in or around the bus shelters and boarding areas in the outdoor space at South Second between Market and Blackberry streets.

“No Smoking” signs have been posted.

“This action will help create a better environment at the CAT downtown Transfer Center,” CAT General Manager Tom Reynolds said in a news release. “The area will be smoke-free and cleaner and healthier for CAT passengers as well as the general public in the vicinity of Market Square.”

Violators will face a $50 fine.

Smokers will be told to stop immediately or leave the premises.

