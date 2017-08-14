Bird-in-Hand Stage Presents: Half-Stitched!

The Bird-in-Hand Stage is located at the Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant and offers exceptional entertainment, including musical theatre and magic shows. It’s an intimate theatrical experience and has become one of Lancaster County’s must-see stops for live performances.

Half-Stitched, the musical, follows an Amish widow as she teaches a small weekend quilting class. Cultures collide and personalities conflict when six loose threads and am Amish widow spend a weekend together learning a little about quilts and a lot about themselves.

Some of the gang joined us in the studio to bring us a preview of the music you can expect at the theatre! You can hear them sing, “Common Thread,” in the video below, or learn more about the theatre in the video above.