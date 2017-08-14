Bank robbed in York Township

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for the man who robbed a York Township bank Monday afternoon.

York Area Regional police said the man demanded money from the Santander Bank at 880 West Broadway just before 1 p.m.

No weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-741-1259 or leave an anonymous tip through York County Crime Stoppers.

