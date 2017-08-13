Shooting at Harrisburg basketball court injures one

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was shot in the leg while playing basketball Saturday afternoon, according to Harrisburg police.

The shooting happened just before 3:00 p.m. at the basketball courts in Reservoir Park.

The victim told police he was playing basketball on the western most court when he heard gunshots. He ran to a friends house on Liberty Street, where he called for help.

He was taken to Harrisburg Hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

