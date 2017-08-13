Passenger seriously injured after car hits cows

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A 22-year-old Franklin County woman was seriously injured after the car she was in hit three cows early Sunday morning.

There was heavy fog at the time of the crash, Ephrata police said.

The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. near Frysville and Newswanger Roads.

The woman and the driver, a 22-year-old East Earl man, were taken to an area hospital.

The cattle that were hit were euthanized at the scene, police said. They were part of a herd of 150 cows owned by Nevin Burkholder, of Ephrata. The cattle were loose the evening before the accident, about one mile away.

About 20 cattle are still on the loose.

