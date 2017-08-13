Mosquito spraying set for Monday night in Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County’s Vector Control Office will spray for mosquitos in Carlisle Borough Monday evening.

It is an ultra-low volume mosquito spraying, according to a press release from the county. Weather permitting, the spraying is scheduled to start at dusk.

The spraying will come from one of the county’s West Nile Program trucks.

The Vector Control Office is using a treatment of Biomist 3+15 ULV that is safe to use around humans and animals. It should have low impact on other insects.

The county is spraying to reduce high populations of mosquitos, which can carry West Nile Virus.

