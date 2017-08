DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is facing charges after police say he entered his ex-girlfriend’s Lower Paxton Township apartment and assaulted her.

Jesus Garcia-Barajas has been charged with Burglary and Simple Assault.

Police say Garcia-Barajas entered the apartment on North Arlington Avenue, around 11 p.m. Friday night, grabbed the victim by the hair, and punched her. He then fled before police could arrive.

Garcia-Barajas was later arrested.