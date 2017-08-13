Lightning strike delays start of Shippensburg High School

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Shippensburg Area School District announced Sunday the start date for high school students is delayed.

The high school was hit by a lightning strike, causing electrical issues within the building. High school and Career Tech School students will now start on Monday, August 21. All other buildings will open on time, Thursday, August 17.

The 9th grade orientation and open house scheduled for August 15 are rescheduled for August 17. Orientation will start at 6:00 in the High School Auditorium and the open house will start at 6:30. Students will get bus assignments via an automated phone call on Monday, August 14.

