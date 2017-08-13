After yesterday’s wild weather, a chance to dry out on this Sunday

Storms rocked and rolled through the region once again on Saturday. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and even some tornado warnings marked an unsettled afternoon for Central PA. Now that the front has finally cleared, the region can expect some nicer and more comfortable weather today. Partly cloudy skies will be the rule on this Sunday with slightly lower humidity and comfortable high temperatures in the low 80s. Outdoor plans today look perfect! Tonight will bring clear skies and comfortable lows dropping to around 60 degrees. Patchy fog could develop overnight too.

A warm-up is coming for next week as each day features an increase in both temperature and humidity. Tomorrow will start off pleasant enough, but clouds will increase in the afternoon and a stray thunderstorm could pop-up (especially over the western mountains) by evening. Most places look to stay dry Monday with highs in the lower 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday bring the heat with highs returning to the upper 80s and the humidity increasing too. Tuesday may spark off another stray storm, but both days will likely stay dry for most locations. Thursday and Friday will be more unsettled thanks to another cold front. Both days will feature the threat of scattered afternoon thunderstorms as the front stalls over Pennsylvania until late Friday. Next weekend brings some uncertainty to the picture, but if the front can clear out late Friday, it should be pleasant. Stay tuned! In the meantime, enjoy a lovely Sunday!