Two men involved in gunfight, one critically injured

By Published:

PORT CARBON, Pa. (WHTM)- A 22-year-old man was flown to Hershey Medical Center after being shot during an argument on Friday.

Police say Alex Rosario and Kenneth Boyer started arguing and then it turned into a physical fight.

According to a police report, at some point during the fight, Boyer shot and hit both Rosario and himself.

Boyer was taken to Lehigh Valley Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Rosario was sent to Hershey Medical Center by Life Flight for a gun shot wound and is said to be in stable condition.

