More storms later today, more pleasant Sunday

More heavy rain and flooding occurred in parts of the region yesterday thanks to a slow moving line of storms. More downpours and t-storms are likely today in association with a cold front that will march its way across the Commonwealth. Today won’t be a complete washout, but similar to yesterday it will feature a lot of clouds and the chance for heavy rain with storms that form this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the lower 80s with some humidity hanging around. By this evening, drier air will start to move in as the front finally moves out. Sunday is looking drier with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. The rainfall looks to head south and east, so if you do have plans to head to the beaches across Maryland, Delaware, southern New Jersey, Virginia, and the Carolinas you may want to keep tabs on rainfall chances there. Locally, Sunday looks like the best day for outdoor plans!

Monday sees the return of showers and storms from the south as a stalled front heads north. Again this is a close call for us, the heaviest rain now shows signs of staying south of the Midstate. We will continue to monitor the rainfall potential for late Monday, but Tuesday and Wednesday are looking drier with pleasant weather. Some models want to keep rainfall around through Tuesday, but those chances seem low. Next week is also showing signs of a warm up with highs by Wednesday and Thursday back in the upper 80s. Summer isn’t through just yet! Stay tuned!