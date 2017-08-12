Harrisburg woman strangled by boyfriend

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Susquehanna Township were called to an apartment on the 3800 block of Elmerton Avenue for a woman yelling for help on August 8.

Officers say Tyrai Anderson was in an argument with his girlfriend when he strangled her and wouldn’t let her leave the apartment.

The woman had minor injuries.

Anderson was arrested and charged with Strangulation, Unlawful Restraint and Simple Assault. He was taken to the Dauphin County Booking Center and arraigned on the charges.

Anderson was released after posting $10,000 bail.

