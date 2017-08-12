Gusty line of storms pushing through this afternoon and evening

A line of gusty thunderstorms is forming this afternoon ahead of a cold front moving across Pennsylvania. Peeks of sunshine ahead of this line have helped destabilize the environment enough to make some of these storms severe. Expect heavy rain, gusty winds, and even hail within these thunderstorm cells. Heavy rain yesterday caused flash flooding in certain regions across the viewing area and those spots will be particularly vulnerable again today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 10PM tonight for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon, and Perry Counties. Stay alert for very heavy rain in short bursts within these storms. By 8PM this evening, most of the storm activity will be heading east and out of the viewing area. Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies and a leftover shower with temperatures dropping into the 60s. Clearing behind the front will set the stage for a much nicer Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds is on tap tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday sees the return of showers and storms from the south as a stalled front heads north. Again this is a close call for us, the heaviest rain now shows signs of staying south of the Midstate. We will continue to monitor the rainfall potential for late Monday, but Tuesday and Wednesday are looking drier with pleasant weather. Some models want to keep rainfall around through Tuesday, but those chances seem low. Next week is also showing signs of a warm up with highs by Wednesday and Thursday back in the upper 80s. Summer isn’t through just yet! Stay tuned!