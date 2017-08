LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A local eatery, which has been part of the Lebanon County community since the 1700s, is closing its doors.

Saturday is the last day for The Rising Sun Restaurant and Bar in Campbelltown.

Employees and long-time patrons visited the restaurant one last time Saturday

to say goodbye.

The Rising Sun Restaurant and Bar closes its doors for the final time at 2 a.m.