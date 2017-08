HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The Harrisburg City Vice Unit arrested two wanted criminals at a home on the 3200 block of N. 6th Street.

On August 3, police went to the home to serve the warrants for Cordell Lewis and Craig Foote.

During the search, officers found 1 oz. of Crack Cocaine, a digital scale, 580 baggies of heroin, a 9MM handgun, a stolen 380 caliber handgun, $2,804 dollars.