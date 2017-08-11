Three charged with Lancaster overdose death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police charged two men and woman for selling heroin laced with fentanyl to a man who died of an overdose earlier this year.

Jabree Traynham, 22, Glenn Ayers, Jr., 25, and Laura Welch, 32, were charged after a joint investigation by three police departments and the Cumberland County Drug Task Force.

The victim, a 30-year-old Elizabethtown man, was found dead in his home on May 7, according to a press release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. Police determined Traynham sold the victim heroin, and Ayers and Welch arranged the sale.

Traynham, Ayers, and Welch each face charges of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy. Welch and Ayers were arraigned earlier this week and are in Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail. Traynham is in Dauphin County Prison on unrelated charges.

“Perpetrators of sales of these poisons, which take lives and devastate so many, will be held fully accountable,” Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said. “We will continue to aggressively police and prosecute these criminal acts.”

Elizabethtown police, Pennsylvania State Police, East Pennsboro Township police, and the Cumberland County Drug Task force investigated.

The investigation regarding other heroin sales involving Traynham, Ayers, and Welch is ongoing.

