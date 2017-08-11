State police vehicle fleet turns gray

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) unveiled the new gray Ford Interceptor Utility and Sedan marked patrol vehicles at the Carlisle Sation today. The Carlisle station is the first station in Troop H to have both vehicles in its fleet.

PSP currently has a fleet of 1,112 marked units.

The new color scheme will be phased in over a 3 year period starting this year. As the cars reach the end of service life, they will be replaced with a gray car in the new scheme.

According to the department, the staggered rollout will save money because patrol cars will not be taken out of service to be repainted.

Police wanted their vehicles to be more noticeable and to tie back into the history of the department. The color gray is also used as for State Police uniforms.

The vehicles also have upgraded technology adding features such as mobile video recorders, radios, light bars, spotlights, and a push bumper.

The department has an annual vehicle budget of approximately 11 million dollars. Vehicles are sold at auction after being taken out of service, typically upon reaching 100 thousand miles.