Showers/t-storms today and tomorrow, nicer by Sunday

Clouds have arrived ahead of a cold front that will keep the weather unsettled through tomorrow. Expect a few light showers this morning with plenty of clouds throughout the day. Increasing humidity will be the trigger for downpours and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Highs today will only reach near 80 degrees with the cloud cover. Tonight will be more humid too, with mostly cloudy skies and a passing shower. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

The weekend looks so-so. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely tomorrow once again as the cold front stalls out near Pennsylvania. Saturday doesn’t look like a complete washout at this time, but certain models do keep the front close enough to bring some downpours to the area throughout the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow’s highs will be in the lower 80s with some humidity hanging around. By Saturday evening, drier air will start to move in as the front finally moves out. Sunday is looking drier with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. The rainfall looks to head south and east, so if you do have plans to head to the beaches across Maryland, Delaware, southern New Jersey, Virginia, and the Carolinas you may want to keep tabs on rainfall chances there. Locally, Sunday looks like the best day for outdoor plans!

Monday sees the return of showers and storms from the south as a stalled front heads north. Again this is a close call for us, the heaviest rain now shows signs of staying south of the Midstate. We will continue to monitor the rainfall potential, but Tuesday and Wednesday are looking drier with pleasant weather. Some models want to keep rainfall around through Tuesday, but those chances seem low. We are also watching the tropics with the disturbance in the Caribbean Sea. So far no additional development has occurred, but if things change we will let you know. In the meantime, despite the complicated forecast…enjoy the weekend!