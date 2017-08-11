Restaurant Report: Old food, insects, moldy bread

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Agriculture found mold, insects and a leaky roof in the latest round of restaurant inspections.

Two restaurants at the Park Inn by Radisson Harrisburg West on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, Blarney’s Twisted Irish Pub and Legend’s Grille, were out of compliance with a total of 33 violations. The inspection report says the inspector had the restaurant throw out nearly $100 worth of old food. There was old food debris, trash, grease, and a sticky substance throughout the facility. There were winged insects in the sink, ice bins, and liquor bottles in the bar area, and there was mold in the ice and juice machines.

Susquehanna Diner in Duncannon was out of compliance with 14 violations. The inspection report says there were at least five packages of moldy bread on a kitchen prep table. There was an accumulation of grease, dust, and old food debris. The floors had residue build-up throughout the kitchen, and the roof was leaking with buckets catching water in the kitchen and dining area.

Harvest Seasonal Grill on Brindle Road in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 11 violations. The inspection report says food was expired, the facility was not correctly thawing frozen fish, there were no soap and paper towels at the bar handwash sink, and the inside of the ice machine, along with the bar and server soda guns, were not clean to sight and touch.

Front Street Diner in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 22 violations. The inspection report says there was no legally-required food safety certification. Food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints, raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods, risking contamination, and there was a black substance in the ice machine which was “extremely dirty.”

McGrath’s Pub on Locust Street in Harrisburg was out of compliance with 14 violations. The inspection report says food requiring refrigeration was being stored at too warm of a temperature. The inspector “observed visible evidence, such as a flying insect or rodent,” contaminating foods in the prep area. Food employees were touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands, and there was no soap at the handwash sink.

La Pizzeria on Baltimore Pike in Hanover was out of compliance with 10 violations. The inspection report says deli meat, vegetables, and cheeses were not correctly date marked. There were no test strips to make sure the sanitizer was strong enough to sanitize without contaminating. There was brown residue inside the ice machine, which was not clean to sight and touch, and the ceiling fans and vents were heavily soiled with static dust.

Establishments with no violations include Taipei Chinese Restaurant in Harrisburg, Ma’s General Store in Littlestown, Jigsy’s Pizza in Enola, and The Pressroom Restaurant in Lancaster.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

