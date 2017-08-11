Remaining evacuees from derailment, fire can return home

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
In this aerial image made from a video provided by WPXI, smoke rises in the air after dozens of cars of a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Hyndman, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. County officials ordered all residents of the small Pennsylvania town to evacuate after the derailment. (WPXI via AP)

HYNDMAN, Pa. (AP) – The remaining residents of a small Pennsylvania town who were evacuated after a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed and caught fire last week can finally return to their homes.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle says residents of 40 homes in Hyndman, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh, can return at 5 p.m. Friday.

Most of the over 1,000 evacuees were allowed to return to their homes last Saturday. Doolittle says the area around the last 40 homes was the site of an intensive cleanup.

He says several rail cars that contained propane, molten sulfur and asphalt have been removed, and two carloads of molten sulfur will be taken away next week.

CSX is continuing to perform air-quality monitoring at the site, and so far no air quality issues have been detected.

