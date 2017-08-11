Police looking for wanted man, offering award

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division has an active warrant for the arrest of Shawn Michael Wagner.

Wagner is wanted on Escape charges.

He was sentenced to house arrest for a charge of Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury and was placed on Electronic Monitoring.

On May 30, 2017, Wagner’s electronic monitor went dead from the battery not being charged and he cannot be found.

All attempts to find him since then have not been successful.

If you know where police can find him you are encouraged to submit a tip through the Crime Watch website, or by calling police at 717-558-6900.

If your tip leads to his apprehension, you could receive a reward of up to $2,000.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

