Police investigate assault in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM)- Fairview Township Police are investigating an assault after a man and woman reported that they were randomly attacked by a man they did not know at their home.

Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, police received the call for an assault on the 100 block of Forest Drive.

The residents say they answered their door after they heard the doorbell ringing.

They were then confronted by an unknown man looking for somebody by the name of “Jason”. When the residents told the man that “Jason” did not live there he stated he did not believe them.

The discussion reportedly became heated and the unknown man pulled the male resident off the porch and down the front steps of the house. The male resident covered up his head as the unknown man attempted to strike him. The female resident tried to step in and the suspect pushed her away and then ran off on foot.

The suspect is to be a white male, believed to be in his mid 30’s. He was wearing a light blue t-shirt which had a logo on the front and jeans. He had dark hair and scruffy facial hair.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anybody who may have information is asked to contact the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267 or by clicking the “submit a tip” button on this page.