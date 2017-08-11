Mount Joy man charged for fracturing infant’s skull

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM)- A Mount Joy Township man is facing several charges for the abuse of a 5-month-old child who sustained major head injuries on June 1.

Daniel D. Deleon, 28, of Covington Court, was arraigned Friday morning on felony aggravated assault and related charges for the abuse of the infant boy, who survived after a life-saving surgery at Hershey Medical Center.

Northwest Regional police determined the child was under Deleon’s care when the child sustained injuries that, according to doctors, would have instantly caused him to go limp.

Deleon was in a relationship with the child’s mother.

He was arraigned Friday morning when bail was set at $100,000.

Police and medics responded to the Covington Court home June 1 at 7:45 p.m. for a report of an infant not breathing.

When first-responders arrived, the boy appeared to be in a “trance” and was not responsive.

The child was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, then Hershey Medical Center. There, an operation was performed to remove part of the child’s skull in attempts to alleviate brain swelling caused by a brain injury/bleed. The child was placed on a ventilator.

Deleon was caring for the child June 1, between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. when the child’s mother was at a grocery store, as Deleon and the mother reported to police.

In all, Deleon is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of endangering a child and reckless endangerment.

Deleon is presumed innocent.